MNT vs BK Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Legends League Cricket 2022, September 26, Cuttack, 7:30 PM IST

MNT VS BK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s MNT vs BK Legends League Cricket 2022 match 8 between Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings: The Manipal Tigers (MNT) will be up against the Bhilwara Kings (BHK) in the eighth match of the Legends League Cricket T20 2022. The enthralling action will get underway at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Monday evening.

The Manipal Tigers are enduring a torrid season. The Harbhajan Singh-led side’s last match against Gujarat Giants was called off due to rain. They lost their opening fixtures against Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants and are now placed in the last position in the table with just one point in three matches.

Bhilwara Kings’ last encounter versus India Capitals was also washed out. They were thumped by India Capitals by a huge margin of 78 runs in their second match after winning the first match against the Tigers. They are third in the table, having earned three points in three games. The Irfan Pathan-led side will be looking to secure a win on Monday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings; here is everything you need to know:

MNT VS BK Telecast

The match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

MNT VS BK Live Streaming

The match between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MNT VS BK Match Details

The MNT vs BK match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Monday, September 26, at 7:30 pm IST.

Advertisement

MNT VS BK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Irfan Pathan

Vice-Captain: Yusuf Pathan,

Suggested Playing XI for MNT VS BK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Naman Ojha, Tatenda Taibu

Batters: Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Matt Prior

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Chris Mpofu, Harbhajan Singh

Bowlers: Muthiah Muralidharan, Tino Best, Corey Anderson

Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Possible XIs

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (c), Ravikant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Corey Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, Ricardo Powell, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Chris Mpofu, Ryan Sidebottom, Muthiah Muralidharan, Parvinder Awana

Advertisement

Bhilwara Kings: Nick Compton, Yusuf Pathan, Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Irfan Pathan (c), M Tehlan, Naman Ojha (Wk), Matt Prior, Fidel Edwards, Tino Best, Dinesh Salunkhe

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here