'Mobility is Key': Virat Kohli Sweats it Out at the Gym, Suryakumar Yadav Turns His Camerman - WATCH

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is just a few days away and the Indian team has begun gearing up for the showpiece event in Australia. Rohit Sharma & Co have arrived well in advance to get used to the Australian conditions before they get into the main competition. The team have already won their first practice game against the Western Australia (WA) XI and will play another on Thursday.

Ahead of the second practice game, ace batter Virat Kohli shared his workout video. The former captain could be seen training intensely at the gym, getting himself prepared for the big tournament. He also gave credit to his teammate Suryakumar Yadav who filmed Kohli’s workout.

“Mobility is key. Video credit - bhau @surya_14kumar," the caption of Virat Kohli’s post read.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian contingent had a day out at the Rottnest Island. The team members spend some time out under the sun and also celebrated the 28th birthday of all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur will reportedly join the Indian contingent in Australia soon even as Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

Chahar, who was among the stand-by players, was expected to make the main squad in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah but it is understood that his back injury will take time to heal.

“Deepak will take some time to get fit. His back issue has flared up again. His ankle is fine and there wasn’t any problem there. So BCCI is sending three reinforcements. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Chahar had competed in the T20 series against South Africa but developed a back issue and was forced to skip the ODI series. He reported to National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation. It is understood that since the team has time till October 15 to announce Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement, the team management has time to check out form and fitness of all three pacers.

