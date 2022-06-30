Moeen Ali Draws Similarities Between Eoin Morgan and MS Dhoni: 'Very Calm, Very Loyal'

Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. The former World Cup-winning skipper retired as England’s highest run-scorer in the limited-overs cricket. And, now, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has opened up about Morgan’s style of captaincy. Moeen considered former England captain the country’s “greatest white-ball captain ever". Moreover, the English all-rounder explained that there is not much difference between MS Dhoni and Morgan in terms of captaincy and their approach to the game of cricket.

‘I have played under him (Morgan). I have played under MS Dhoni as well. There is not much difference between both of them in terms of the characteristics - very calm, very loyal to their players. Brilliant captain, brilliant player," Moeen said during an interaction with Sports Tak.

“He (Morgan) has almost taken England from the dark days to very good days. We were horrendous in white-ball cricket before that and he changed the mindset of the players. Actually, the way England are playing in Test cricket is because of him. He showed that if you have the mindset, you can play fearless cricket, which we are playing now. He is the greatest white-ball captain we’ve ever had," the 35-year-old further added.

Morgan is the only England captain to lift the 50-over World Cup trophy. The English team, under his leadership, outclassed New Zealand in the final back in 2019 to clinch their maiden World Cup title. Morgan also a part of the England squad that had also won the T20 World Cup back in 2010 in West Indies. The southpaw also guided England to the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup. Though, the English team had to endure a heartbreaking four-wicket defeat in the summit clash against West Indies.

Morgan led England 126 times in the 50-over game and 72 times in the shortest format of the game. Overall, the 35-year-old played 248 ODI matches and 115 T20Is. In the longest format of the game, Morgan played 16 matches for England.

So far, he has amassed 7701 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 39.29. In ODIs he has 14 centuries and 47 half centuries to his name. In T20Is, he has bagged 2458 runs. Morgan managed to notch 14 half centuries in T20I cricket.

