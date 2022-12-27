Moeen Brilliant Addition to Sharjah Warriors, Pooran's Form Will Definitely Benefit MI Emirates: Virender Sehwag

Veteran India opener Virender Sehwag opened up on the star players who are expected to play a key role for their franchises in the inaugural season of ILT20 which will take place in January and February 2023. The opening match of the tournament will be played on January 13th.

Sehwag feels that Nicholas Pooran is going to be the key player for MI Emirates in the opening season. The legendary batter pointed out that the Pooran had an underwhelming T20 World Cup but he bounced back with some explosive performances in Abu Dhabi T10 innings.

“Nicholas Pooran is a dangerous player. While his performance in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup was not up to the mark, he is a brilliant player. In the recent Abu Dhabi T10 innings, he scored 70-80 runs in mere 20-25 balls. If he comes in the form, it will definitely benefit MI Emirates. And it is certainly good news that both all-rounders like Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Brave who bat in the middle order are now playing in one team. It will definitely be a boost for MI because both are match-winners," Sehwag told Zee Network.

The 44-year-old said that having versatile all-rounder like Moeen Ali is expected to help Sharjah Warriors

“One benefit of Moeen Ali is that he is an all-rounder. A left-hand player who bats anywhere from 1 down to 6 down and can bowl well. He also has captained the England national team, is a World Cup winner, so he has the mindset to read the games. He is a brilliant addition to Sharjah Warriors. The advantage for Afghanistan players will have when they play ILT20 is that when they play with international players, they will learn and improve while enjoying the game. The experience will help build Afghanistan cricket as well." he added.

Sehwag also advised Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to use Andre Russel up in the batting order as he has the ability to change the game on his own.

“Andre Russel’s ability to bat well is phenomenal and it will be great for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders if he comes up the order. If he gets enough balls to bat, then you don’t need anyone else to bat. He will finish the game himself. We have witnessed it in the past that he has won matches from difficult situations. His bowling is always underestimated, but he bowls the best in death overs," Sehwag said.

