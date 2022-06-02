Mohammad Asif Clicked With Yuvraj Singh at a Cricket Tournament in USA, Picture Goes Viral

They are fierce rivals on the field and quite often can get involved in heated verbal duels but off it, sportspersons, generally, share a healthy relationship with each others. One such instance transpired on May 30 as former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Asif were spotted together during a tournament in the USA.

The two were attending the second season of the Unity Cup Tournament held in Virginia. Asif, a former Pakistan cricketer, was also seen giving some instructions to the young cricketers as well.

Asif shared a photo of himself standing next to Yuvraj during the event. “Friendship has no limits. #YuvrajSingh #ICC #USA #dc #unitycup2022," he wrote in the caption.

In Test cricket, Asif played 23 matches and picked up 106 wickets. He had made his Test debut back in 2005 while playing against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

On the other hand, in ODIs, Asif played 38 matches for Pakistan and scalped 46 wickets. In the shortest format of the game, the 39-year-old pacer featured in 11 matches and claimed 13 wickets.

But the promising Pakistan pacer’s career came to a premature end with a massive blot after being found guilty of spot-fixing.

Asif was deemed to have bowled no-balls deliberately in a Test match and was subsequently banned from all forms of cricket. The suspension eventually turned out to be a deadly blow on his career as the right-arm pacer failed to regain his old form.

Former Indian allrounder Yuvraj, on the other hand, had an storied career playing starring roles in winning his team two World Cup titles.

In the 2011 ODI World Cup, Yuvraj displayed a stunning all-round show to help the Indian team in clinching the title on home soil. The southpaw scored 362 runs and he was also his side’s second-highest wicket-taker at the quadrennial event. He finished with 15 wickets from the tournament.

For his stellar show, Yuvraj was given the player of the tournament award.

