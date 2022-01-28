Mohammad Azharuddin Files Complaint Against Three Suspended HCA Members

Former India captain and President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, Mohammad Azharuddin has filed a complaint with police here accusing three suspended members of the HCA of threatening two association office employees, police said on Thursday.

Azhar filed the complaint at Begumpet Police station, they said.

However, no FIR was registered so far, a police official said, adding, they are seeking legal opinion on the matter and based on it they will proceed further.

Meanwhile, Azhar had recently endorsed Rohit Sharma to lead India in Test cricket as well.

The hunt for India’s next Test captain is on after Virat Kohli stepped down earlier this month. Rohit and KL Rahul are the two leading candidates to succeed Kohli.

“I feel Rohit Sharma is a good player and can be a very good captain. Whatever experience I have and whatever cricket I have played, I feel the captaincy should be given to Rohit only. He might play cricket for another two or three years, he might play more as well but his fitness will be very important because his hamstring becomes weak repeatedly," Azharuddin was quoted as saying by India News.

Kohli quite Test captaincy after India’s 1-2 defeat to South Africa and Azharuddin feels that the presence of Rohit, who missed the tour due to an injury, would have made a huge difference.

“His (Rohit) absence in this Test series also became an advantage for South Africa because he is an attacking player, plays in an attacking fashion as an opener as well," he said.

