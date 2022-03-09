Mohammad Azharuddin Shares a ‘Special’ On-field Partnership With Son - WATCH

The recently concluded UAE Friendship Cup 2022 tournament witnessed nail-biting finishes as well as some memorable moments. The three-day competition featured retired players from all around the world and Bollywood stars competing against each other, The Cup also had a father-son duo as a mainstay for the Indian Legends team led by former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin.

The 59-year-old posted a memorable moment with his son Mohammad Asaduddin at the crease during the match against Pakistan Legends at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The father-son duo had a brief 19-run partnership in the first innings representing India Legends.

Azharuddin was thrilled to share the pitch with his son. He heaped praise on his son for his quality batting and shared a video of their partnership on Instagram.

“It’s a special moment when you share the pitch with your son. Proud to see Asad’s name along with mine on the same screen. Friendship Cup UAE 2022 where Asad played exemplary cricket scoring some big runs at Sharjah stadium," Azharuddin captioned the post.

Watch it here:

Indian Legends ended up losing the match against Pakistan Legends on Monday. Batting first Azharuddin-led Indian Legends managed a score of 107/3 after 10 overs. Asaduddin scored an excellent 45-runs off 22 balls and was the top performer for the team before being bowled out. Sanjeev Sharma added 37-runs, while the skipper remained unbeaten on four runs at the end of the innings.

Driven by Salman Butt’s half-century (65 not out off 30 balls), Pakistan Legends chased down the total comfortably in 9.1 overs. They won the match by eight wickets to make it to the summit clash against World Legends XI.

