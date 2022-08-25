Mohammad Kaif Revisits 'Incredible Catch' Against Pakistan in 2004

Mohammad Kaif, one of the finest fielders ever in the history of cricket, has taken some spectacular catches to win innumerable matches for India. It will not be an exaggeration to say that Kaif changed Team India’s approach towards fielding and brought new vigour and spirit to the field. During the first ODI match against Pakistan back in 2004, Kaif had taken arguably one of the finest catches of his career. The catch had eventually proved to be pretty crucial as India had won the nail-biting contest by five runs. Kaif shared a video of the remarkable catch on Thursday. And the Instagram post relieved the memories of Indian cricket fans.

“Fearlessness of youth makes you chase the impossible and grab it with both hands. #2004 #karachi #throwbackthursday," Kaif wrote in the caption.

Kaif had taken the brilliant catch in the 49th over of the match. Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik had played a lofted shot towards long on and Kaif who was fielding at long off wasted no time and ran at full speed to complete the catch. He eventually had to dive and stretch fully to take the catch successfully. In the process, he had almost collided with Hemang Badani but the southpaw somehow eventually saved himself from facing a severe injury.

Kaif had not only taken a spectacular catch in the game but he also contributed significantly with the bat. He scored crucial 46 runs in the game as India posted a mammoth total of 349 runs losing seven wickets. Kaif had smashed four boundaries during his vital knock. Rahul Dravid emerged as India’s highest scorer in the game after playing a fine knock of 99 runs off 104 balls. Opening batter Virender Sehwag also produced a terrific batting display after he scored a quickfire 79 off just 57 balls.

For Pakistan, their pacer Naved-ul-Hasan scalped three wickets as Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Sami picked up two wickets each in the encounter.

Pakistan failed to start their run chase on a positive note after they lost their first two wickets scoring just 34 runs in 7.4 overs. Later, skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf stitched a solid partnership of 135 runs. Though, the partnership ultimately went in vain as Pakistan could only manage to score 344 runs in 50 overs.

