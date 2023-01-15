Mohammad Nabi Reveals This England Cricketer Gave Him the Nickname 'The President'

Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has revealed that it was Kevin Pietersen who had given him the nickname President. Speaking at the sidelines of the ILT20, Nabi said Pietersen saw something special in the cricketer and started to call him President every time he played with him again.

“I got this name from Kevin Peterson in 2016, when I was playing league games for the first time, and he was also playing with us. It was our last match, and it was critical for us to win because I was going on National Duty after that. In the last over, 16 runs were required, which I successfully chased."

“While traveling back, Kevin Peterson held the mic and said that I really played well in the tournament with them, played good matches and I am the future of Afghanistan because I have put up Afghanistan cricket from Zero to where it is. In the end, you will be the next president of Afghanistan. After that, we went to play in another league, and he was there as a commentator, and during the match, he kept referring to me as the President, and that’s how I got the name."

Nabi has been one of the most passionate cricketers to have played the game for Afghanistan and had been quite disappointed with the way Australia had pulled out of the three-match ODI series which was scheduled to take place in March.

On Friday, he dared Cricket Australia to cancel their 2023 ODI World Cup fixture, adding that why there was no hullaballoo when Australia played Afghanistan in 2022 T20 World Cup.

“It is not right to mix politics with sports. The same regime was there during the World Cup and why did they play us? Because they wanted two points. They wanted a good NRR to progress in the World Cup. What will they do in the World Cup in India? We will see if they will boycott us there? The reason they have given is not right," the former Afghanistan captain, who plays for Sharjah Warriors, told Cricbuzz after a team’s net session at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai on Friday.

