Mohammad Rizwan Interacts With Ball Boys After Crushing Defeat Against England

Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking defeat against England in the second of the three-match Test series. The host nation came close to winning the game but a brilliant bowling performance by the English unit, especially Mark Wood, helped the English visitors to register a 26-run win to seal the series. England have a 2-0 lead in the test series.

While the Pakistani camp was low after the loss, Mohammad Rizwan took an opportunity to sit down with the ball boys on the ground. A picture of Rizwan’s interaction with ball boys was posted on Twitter

Rizwan had a not-so-successful outing in the match and failed to make much impact on the game. He scored 10 runs in the first innings and 30 runs in the second.

Batting first after winning the toss, England but up 285 runs in the first innings as debutant Abrar Ahmed dismantled their batting and picket 7 wickets. However, the Pakistani batters could not make much of the bowling performance of their side and were bundled up for just 202 runs on the board. Building on the lead of 79, England set a target of 355 for the hosts.

While the batting of Saud Shakeel, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Nawaz gave the hosts hope of winning the batch, Mark Wood’s lethal bowling ensured to get the visitors pas the winning line. Harry Brooks was awarded the Player of the Match award after he scored a century in the second innings for England.

For Pakistan, Saud Shakeel also played a pivotal role scoring 63 and 94 in the first and second innings respectively.

The final game of the series will be played at National Stadium Karachi from December 17. While the results of the match won’t have an impact on the series’ outcome, Pakistan will be desperate to register a win and finish things off on a high note.

The latest series debacle has put Pakistan out of the race for World Test Championship whereas England are number five in the standings. Australia tops the list with South Africa at number two. India is currently positioned four in the tally and will be eyeing to move up with a series win against Bangladesh.

