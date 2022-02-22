Mohammed Hafeez Wants Action on James Faulkner Over PSL Pull Out: 'It Really Hurts'

Pakistan’s Mohammed Hafeez was taken aback by the way James Faulkner came out with his allegations against Pakistan Super League which is fast becoming popular. The elegant right-hander said the PCB must take action as allegations like these hamper the image of Pakistan worldwide. He also said Pakistan as a nation looks after their overseas guests very well with the utmost respect, something which isn’t there in different parts of the world. He recalled how Faulkner participated in last PSL with a professional attitude, now he wondered what had happened to the Aussie.

Speaking to Samaa TV on the matter, Hafeez admitted that he was disappointed at Faulkner’s attitude, with whom he had shared the dressing room in the last season of the PSL. “It really hurt as a Pakistani. Because the way we take care of our overseas player and respect them, I haven’t seen that in any part of the world. That is why it hurt, especially because I was not expecting this from Faulkner. Last year we played a season together and I found him very professional. But again, if such an episode takes place because of his attitude then wasn’t good. And in the last seven seasons, I haven’t heard a single complaint from a Pakistani cricketer or an overseas player on financial concerns. I feel the allegations were wrong on Pakistan cricket and PCB must take an action on it," he said.

Faulkner had apologised to the cricket fans of Pakistan in his social media post before leaving the tournament.

“I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I’m sure you all understand my position," he tweeted.

