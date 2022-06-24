Mohammed Shami Celebrates Like Never Before As Bowler Gets Cheteshwar Pujara | WATCH

Indian cricket team is currently engaged in a warm-up match against Leicester where they are gearing up hard for the lone Test match against England that is to take place on July 1. This is a warm-up match where you are allowed to swap sides. Four Indian players Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Jasprit Bumrah turned up for Leicester and had quite a fun in the field on the opening day. While on day one, Bumrah used this time to bowl long spells for the hosts, Pujara was enjoying his time on the field. Nonetheless, on the second day, the Saurashtra batter came out to bat and figured out the potency of this Indian bowling line up.

With Bumrah’s absence, Shami made the ball talk and managed to remove Pujara for a duck who had played just five balls till this point. The most fun part of his dismissal was Shami’s celebrations who usually don’t do over-the-top celebrations. But on Friday, he let his hair down and celebrated like never before, He ended up taking a jump and landing at Pujara’s shoulder. Watch the entire video.

Wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat impressed with an unbeaten 70, even as India’s top-order failed to get batting practice on the first day of their warm-up match against Leicestershire here on Thursday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, India’s top guns failed to fire as the visitors slipped to 81 for five, before reaching 246 for eight at the close of play.

Bharat shone during his 158-minute stay in the middle before rain brought an early end to the day’s proceedings at Grace Road.

In all, the 28-year-old batter from Andhra hit eight fours and a six while facing 111 balls. At stumps, Mohammed Shami was giving Bharat company on 18.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (25) and Shubman Gill (21) got out after getting starts. The opening duo, which is set to begin India’s innings in the one-off ‘fifth Test’, added 35 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed by fast-medium bowler Will Davis.

India’s first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who was representing the English county side alongside Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, held on to the catch of Gill, who found the fence four times while lasting 38 minutes.

