Mohammed Shami Provides a Major Update On His Covid Situation, Shares Report On Instagram

India pacer Mohammed Shami has shared his negative Covid report on Instagram, hours after BCCI replaced him in the T20I squad for South Africa series. The India speedster has shared his negative covid report on Instagram which appears to be a picture that has “negative" written over it. Earlier on Wednesday, the BCCI did confirm that they have replaced Shami who was yet to recover from Covid-19.

“Mohd. Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami’s replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad," said the BCCI press release.

As per the already announced squad for the T20I series against South Africa, which is their last bilateral series before flying to Australia for the Men’s T20 World Cup, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya will be going to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh is in the squad against South Africa after missing Australia series due to the same reasons.

With Deepak Hooda also injured, the BCCI had to fly in Shahbaz Ahmed as his substitute.

Meanwhile coming back to Shami, there were always doubts about his availability for the upcoming T20Is against South Africa. Shami was scheduled to play his first T20I since the end of the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup against Australia. But a positive Covid-19 result days before the start of the first T20I in Mohali ruled him out of the entire series, with Umesh Yadav announced as his replacement.

Some media reports said that Umran Malik has been kept on standby, but BCCI has brought Umesh Yadav in his place. Shami is one of the four players who will travel to Australia with the main Indian team as a travelling reserve for the Men’s T20 World Cup. After the first T20I at Thiruvananthapuram, India will play against South Africa in the second and third T20Is at Guwahati on October 2 and Indore on October 4 respectively.

