Mohammed Shami Recalls When He First Saw Jasprit Bumrah: 'It Felt Strange'

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, are two names without which the current Indian bowling lineup can’t be imagined. As of now, the duo is the lead pacer combo in India’s bowling arsenal which also played a key role in Kohli’s success as a Test skipper. But how did it all begin? When was the first time that Shami took note of Bumrah or the vice-versa?

“The first time I saw him was during the IPL. It felt a bit strange seeing him because of his bowling action. I wondered how someone could bowl so fast with that action and where he got the power from. When he got drafted in the Indian team, I knew him better. He performed and became part of the Test team. Today, you see a different Jasprit Bumrah. He has such control, he has everything," Shami told the Indian Express.

He further revealed how he loved to see Bumrah bowling a yorker; and how he would love to have that sort of a ball in his armory. He added that each and every bowler in the side feeds off each other’s success. “The one thing I would love to have from him is his yorker. Such a lovely ball. It’s fun to bowl together. With the kind of Test match bowling we have now, I don’t think we ever had such a period in our cricketing history. If you look at our graph for the last five years, I feel it is the highest. I enjoy bowling with Jassi, Umesh, Ishant and all of them. We know each other’s ability. The best quality of this bowling unit is that whenever someone is down, we lift each other up and give confidence. These are the things one remembers in life. We walk together through thick and thin," he added.

Both of them will be featuring in the two match Test series where India take on Sri Lanka starting March 6 in Mohali.

