Mohammed Shami Ruled Out of Bangladesh ODIs After Hand Injury-Report

Shami would have been the most experienced pacer on Bangladesh tour which will also see the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli return to action. Moreover, he had a bigger role to fill in Test cricket where India are building up to the World Test Championship in June next year.

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 10:04 IST

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of Bangladesh ODI, according to PTI report.
In a major blow, India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs, according to news agency PTI. The 33-year-old suffered a hand injury during a training session after which he didn’t leave for Bangladesh on December 1.

There is also a chance that he might be ruled out of the two match Test series against Bangladesh. His role in the Indian team had become even more crucial after injury to Jasprit Bumrah. In his absence, Shami is considered to be the de facto pace spearhead.

“Mohammed Shami has suffered a hand injury that he sustained after resuming training post T20 World Cup in Australia. He has been asked to report at the NCA and has not travelled with the team on December 1," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Shami’s absence from three ODI games is definitely a factor but bigger worry is his likely absence from Tests where he is supposed to spearhead the attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence," said the source.

first published: December 03, 2022, 10:04 IST
last updated: December 03, 2022, 10:04 IST
