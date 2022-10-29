Mohammed Shami Shares Delightful Picture Ahead of India’s Match Against South Africa

Mohammed Shami played his part superbly in India’s victories against Pakistan and Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The veteran pacer wasn’t even in the scheme of things as far as T20Is are concerned. However, as luck would have it, Shami is now spearheading India’s pace attack. Shami has now shared a picture from his time in Australia.

Fans have commented under the tweet and praised Shami for his recent performances. Several fans have wished him well for the upcoming matches. One fan wrote, “We hope you are at Perth stadium, a paradise for all fast bowlers. Eager to see you all perform well against South Africa on October 30. Good luck Shami and Co."

Advertisement

One die-hard Shami fan tweeted, “You are my man. All the best for the rest of the tournament. You will be part of my Dream 11 throughout this journey and I believe at the end you will come up with flying colours and make the nation proud as always. Loads of love from your Indian fan."

The seasoned Shami was clinical in India’s first two Super 12 matches. Shami recorded excellent figures of 1/25 in his four overs against Pakistan. Shami hampered Pakistan’s innings by removing Iftikhar Ahmed who was batting on 51. In the match against Netherlands, Shami was equally good.

Shami has proved to be a tremendous asset for skipper Rohit Sharma on the fast and bouncy pitches in Australia. He has used his considerable experience of Australian conditions pretty well. Indian team management will hope that Shami continues his rich vein of form in the rest of the tournament.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here