Mohammed Siraj Has Done Everything to Say His Name Should Not be Forgotten For ODI World Cup Squad: Irfan Pathan

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that Mohammed Siraj has made a strong case for himself to get a place in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad. The 28-year-old pacer has done consistently well in the opportunities he got in the 50-over format. Siraj was once again the standout performer for India on Thursday with the ball as he claimed three wickets at Eden Gardens as India restricted Sri Lanka to just 215 in 39.4 overs.

Siraj struck early with the new ball to dismiss Avishka Fernando in the powerplay and then returned to attack in the 40th over, he didn’t waste much time to wrap the Lankan innings with two quick wickets.

Pathan said that Siraj has done everything right so far to get a place in the ODI World Cup squad.

“From the 50-over World Cup’s perspective, Mohammed Siraj has done everything to say that his name should not be forgotten because he is performing regularly," Pathan told Star Sports.

The former all-rounder suggested that Siraj has improved his level and has claimed wickets in the powerplay in every series and his next target will be to replicate the same in T20s.

“It is not about this series only, you are regularly seeing that Siraj is giving breakthroughs with the new ball in every series India are playing. He is moving the ball both ways, bowling fast and improving his level. He will try to convert his ODI form into T20 cricket as well," Pathan added.

“He is getting so much confidence by playing regularly, you will see his performances improve in the shortest format. But the team management’s eyes will only be on the 50-over World Cup," said Pathan.

On a flat track at Eden Gardens, Siraj didn’t waste much time switching to hard lengths after realising there was no swing on offer from the surface. After sealing his spot in Test team, Siraj has worked hard to become a mainstay in ODIs too. He has so far played 18 ODIs for India in which he claimed 29 wickets at an average of 24.13.

