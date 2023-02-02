After a string of limited-overs matches, the Indian men’s cricket team will turn their focus on red-ball cricket with just about a week before they lock horns with the world’s top-ranked Test team Australia in Nagpur. The history between the two fierce rivals aside, the four-match series will also be pivotal in deciding which two teams make it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

It will be the first time that an Australian team will be touring India for Tests since 2017 when India bounced back after a shocker in Pune to win 2-1. Since then, India have returned from the Australian shores with back-to-back historic series victories to add another layer to their storied rivalry.

Also Read: ‘Virat Kohli Can Try And be a Little More Aggressive Versus Spinners’

Advertisement

Australia know the challenge that awaits them and so they’ve already prepared for it. The squad is packed with spinners and they recently held a camp back home to replicate the spin-friendly conditions they’re likely to encounter in India.

While the world awaits how Australia will tackle the Indian spinners, former allrounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar besides hoping for top performances from the stars, is also interested in a certain Mohammed Siraj.

Bangar says right-arm pacer Siraj has been quite impressive throughout his Test career so far but points out that just three of his 15 matches in the format have been on Indian pitches which are considered more helpful for the spinners.

Also Read: ‘He Goes to the Ground At 6 AM, Comes Back At 6 PM, Takes 45 Minute Lunch Break’

For the record, six of Siraj’s 46 Test wickets have come at home and Bangar wants to see how well the 28-year-old handles the challenging conditions.

“For me, I mean, yes, we all know about the big stars but maybe Siraj’s bowling, I am really looking forward to seeing Siraj as a Test bowler, because all his performances in Test cricket have come overseas in helpful conditions," Bangar said on Star Sports.

Advertisement

“He has phenomenal ability with the new ball and old ball. Can he make a mark? Because if he does well along with Mohammed Shami, then he can open up the game for the Indian spinners," he added.

The first Test of the series starts from February 9 in Nagpur.

Get the latest Cricket News here