Mohammed Siraj is Giving a 'Run For Money' For Top 2 Slots in India Pace Attack: MSK Prasad

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad feels that young pacer Mohammed Siraj will be India’s third default pacer for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. Team India is all set to play three-match Test series on the Proteas soil as the visitors will travel with six frontline pacers in order to earn their first series win there. The wickets in South Africa tend to provide pace and bounce to the pacers and India have one of the best pace attacks in the world at present.

Jasprit Bumrah will return to the team to lead the pace attack alongside Mohammad Shami. However, the race for the third pacer will be between Siraj and two senior pacemen Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. The young Hyderabad pacer is in the pole position to get a nod ahead of the rest of the pacers after his excellent show on the Australia and England tour.

Prasad feels that Siraj is giving a run for the money for the first two slots in the pace attack and he is going to be India’s third pacer in South Africa.

“I think he is the third in the order and he is giving a run for the money for the 1st and 2nd slots (in the pace attack) also with the kind of performances he has put in. In all fairness, it will be Bumrah, Shami and Siraj will be the third pacer by default. Even the Indian team missed a trick by not playing in the first Test match (against New Zealand in Kanpur)," Prasad told India Today.

“Now, having two seniors at home is a little difficult. You could have gone with Siraj and Ishant or Siraj and Umesh. You need that youthful exuberance. I feel that was a mistake for the Kanpur Test," he said.

The 27-year-old pacer was the strike bowler for stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane during Australia in absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Sharma and Mohammed Shami. While on the England tour, Siraj shines again despite the senior bowlers’ presence.

Since his debut, Siraj has made a big name for himself in red-ball cricket and upcoming South Africa is going to be very crucial for him to cement his permanent place in the pace attack.

