Mohammed Siraj is One of World's Best at The Moment: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman heaped huge praise on young India bowler Mohammed Siraj and called him one of the world’s best at the moment. Since his debut in Australia last year, Siraj has impressed many with his red-ball bowling, he performed exceedingly well on his debut series followed by a successful England tour and now he displayed his talent in home conditions against New Zealand. During the second Test, Siraj was the only pacer from both sides to take any wicket. He claimed three wickets in the first innings as India restricted New Zealand to just 62.

The former India cricketer hailed Siraj’s energy and intensity on the field and said he is confident about his craft.

“He had a fantastic plan of bowling short pitched deliveries and getting the important wicket of captain Latham. I enjoy his energy and intensity… the way he runs in hard towards the crease and it’s great to see him show so much confidence in his craft," Laxman said on Star Sports.

The legendary India batter further talked about Siraj’s performances on Australia and England tour which impressed many.

“He is growing and progressing really well as a Test match bowler. We have seen the way he performed when Bumrah, Shami and Ishant were not there in Australia. To go and back it up with impressive performances in England against a good batting line-up," said Laxman.

The 27-year-old pacer was the strike bowler for stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane during Australia in absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Sharma and Mohammed Shami. While on the England tour, Siraj shines again despite the senior bowlers’ presence.

In 10 matches Siraj has so far played in Test cricket, he has claimed 33 wickets which has put a lot of pressure on other senior bowlers, especially Ishant Sharma.

“The way he bowled on the surface - which assisted his style of bowling, and then the length he bowled on, and the way he consistently bowled with the seam. He is a great asset to this Indian team. Make no mistake… he is one of the world’s best at the moment," Laxman added.

