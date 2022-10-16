Mohammed Siraj Joins Team India Ahead of T20 World Cup

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who was added to the list of standby players after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out, has arrived in Brisbane to join the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Mohammad Shami, who was originally named as travelling reserve, has now been promoted to the main squad as Bumrah’s replacement and Siraj has been called to join the squad as a stand-by player.

India were earlier forced to drop Deepak Chahar as he sustained stiffness in his back in the third and final T20I against South Africa. After Chahar was ruled out with injury, Shardul Thakur was added to the standby players list. The other two standby players for the T20 World Cup are Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi, who recently played in India’s 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa.

Before the announcement of Shami being selected as the 15th member of the squad, speculations were that Siraj could get that place following his impressive spells against South Africa. Last month, Siraj had also came in place of Bumrah in India’s T20I squad during the three-match series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma, recently opened up about Bumrah’s injury and explained how the decision was taken to not onboard him for Australia.

He said, “We spoke to a lot of the specialists about his injuries, but we did not get a decent response. This World Cup is important, but his career is more important. He is only 27-28, there is a lot of cricket in front of him."

On the other side, Rohit also gave an update about Shami’s fitness ahead of the World Cup as he said, “Shami was down with Covid-19 two-three weeks back, he was at home, in his farm. He was then called over to the National Cricket Academy, he went there and worked quite hard over the last 10 days. His recovery after Covid was very good. He had three to four bowling sessions. All in all, everything is good as far as Shami is concerned."

Team India will begin its T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne. Before the World Cup opener, India will also two warm-up matches. First against Australia on October 17 and the other one against New Zealand on October 19.

