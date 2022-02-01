Mohammed Siraj Reveals What he Bought After Getting Picked in 2017 IPL Auction

Mohammed Siraj has slowly but surely made his name with some prolific bolwing both at the international level and in the IPL. The Hyderabad-born pacer, who broke into the scene in 2017 has now become one of the main proponents of Team India’s pace attacks. Just like many others, he made the most of the opportunity he got in the Indian Premier League and then made his case for the Indian team.

It was a rags to riches story for the right-arm pacer who was first bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2017 IPL auction and he bagged 10 wickets in his debut season. The following season, Royal Challengers Bangalore roped him at the auction and since then he has slowly become a mainstay for the franchise. He was also one of the players retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Now, the 27-year-old in a RCB podcast, speaking to Danish Sait, he revealed what he first did after getting picked.

“First thing, I bought was iPhone 7+. Then I bought a second-hand car, Corolla. Car is important. IPL players need to have a car. For how long do I push around a Platina? But I didn’t know how to drive. My uncle’s son knew to drive so I called him every time I wanted to go out," Siraj said in the podcast.

Siraj further said in the same chat with Danish Sait that he got a Mercedes for himself. Last year he had revealed that he still possesses the Platina bike, which is a “symbol" of his struggles before rising to the top level.

Royal Challengers Bangalore retained Siraj for INR 7 crores. Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crores) and Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crores) are the other two players retained by the franchise.

