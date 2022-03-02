'Moment I Went Out on Field, Having Taken a Few Painkillers, The Game Took Over': Sachin Tendulkar Recalls His Historic Double Century in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batter to ever play the game of cricket. The Master Blaster announced his retirement on November 16, 2013, but he still holds several cricket records. Tendulkar will always remain an iconic figure in Indian cricket for his illustrious career in which he slammed 100 international centuries 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs. The cricketing demi-god is at the top of the tally in most run-scored, centuries and matches in both ODIs and Test format.

In his 24-year-long international career, Tendulkar displayed his determination and adaptability to sustain this long at the biggest stage. As a result, in 2010, when several claimed he should retire, Tendulkar silenced all his critics by becoming the first batsman to score a double-century in ODI cricket.

At the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior, an entire nation cheered as a 36-year-old Tendulkar crouched low, stretched his bat outside off stump, and squeezed a ball to the fielder at point off Charles Langeveldt’s bowling to complete his double century.

Recently, Tendulkar revealed that he played the game with painkillers as he was drained and had pain in every part of his body.

“Records just happen. In my wildest dreams also I did not know if I was ever going to get a double-hundred. In fact, I had had a very good season till then. There were a lot of aches and pains in my body on that morning," Tendulkar had told ESPNCricinfo.

“I was actually on the physio table at the hotel room and telling the physio that my body is so tired right now, I’m drained because every part of my body was aching and I was strapping it in my preparation. So I told him that if we win this match I am going to ask BCCI to rest me for the third ODI. If we don’t win then obviously, I will play. But I hope we win today’s match and we close the series," he added.

Tendulkar said that when he entered the field the game took over the pain as rest was history. However, he also claimed that he never thought about scoring a double century in ODIs.

“The moment I went out on the field, having taken a few painkillers, the game took over. Such is a power of any sport. For a second also I did not think about my injuries, and aches and pains. I was so engrossed; it was a beautiful feeling. What I am trying to say is even when I had scored the hundred, never did I think of the double hundred. I was just thinking jo hona hai hone do (whatever happens, let it). I said [to myself] I am just going to continue batting - that was the aim," Tendulkar had said.

