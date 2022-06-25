'Moment That Changed Fate of Indian Cricket': Sachin, Sehwag, Others Recall '83 WC Win on 39th Anniversary

June 25, 1983 – the date marks the beginning of a new era in the history of Indian cricket. A team without an official coach, led by legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, changed the course of the gentlemen’s game and put India on top of the world. They had defeated two-time champions, Clive Lloyd’s West Indies, to become only the second team to win a cricket World Cup.

It has been 39 years since Kapil lifted the coveted silverware at the Lord’s balcony but each time you recall the memories of that journey, it seems as inspiring as ever. Last year, a Bollywood movie called ‘83’, directed by Kabir Khan, showcased the ups and downs faced by the team during that tour.

From being written off as a weak side to emerging as the new global superpower of cricket, the 83 World Cup will be a badge of honour for not only the players who made the country proud but for all the fans who backed the team.

As Saturday marked the 39th anniversary of that historic moment, people from the cricket fraternity took to social media and lauded Kapil Dev & Co’s achievement.

Former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too!"

“Date mein kya rakha hai? Well, 25th June, is date mein shuruaat rakhi hai. It is a day on which India began it’s journey-in 1932 playing it’s first ever Test & 51 years later on 25th June 1983, Kapil Paaji & his boys winning the World Cup,which was a beginning for many cricketers," wrote Virender Sehwag.

While cricket became a national obsession, it also compelled the rest of the world to believe that Asian teams are capable of winning the World title.

