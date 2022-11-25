MOR vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MOR vs DEL, November 26, Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, 10 pm IST

MOR vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s match between Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls: The Morrisville Samp Army will take on the Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 26 at 10:00 pm in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Both the teams have won their opening matches and would be hoping to continue that same momentum into the competition.

The Samp Army won their previous fixture against the Bangla Tigers by a margin of 15 runs whereas Delhi Bulls defeated the Warriors in a close contest by a paltry four runs.

The Delhi Bulls lost out in the finals last season, and they would be hoping to pick up the prestigious trophy this time around. Tom Banton and Tim David were the main men in the victory helping them put up a decent total on the scoreboard.

Shimron Hetmyer had a fantastic time with the bat in the opening game as Dwaine Pretorius came in handy with the ball picking up three wickets against the Tigers in a crucial spell.

Ahead of the match between Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls, here is everything you need to know:

MOR vs DEL Telecast

The MOR vs DEL match will be telecast on Sports18.

MOR vs DEL Live Streaming

This match can be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

MOR vs DEL Match Details

The MOR vs DEL match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, November 26, at 10 pm IST.

MOR vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shimron Hetmyer

Vice-Captain: Dwayne Bravo

Suggested Playing XI for MOR vs DEL Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles, Jordan Cox

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller, Basil Hameed

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Shiraz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Stanley

Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Possible Starting XI:

Morrisville Samp Army probable XI: David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Moen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Basil Hameed, Karim Janat, Bas de Leede, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, AJ Pienaar

Delhi Bulls probable playing XI: Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Will Jacks, Mitchell Stanley, Tim David, Richard Gleeson, Shiraz Ahmed, Dominic Drakes, Dwayne Bravo, Keemo Paul, Imad Wasim

