'More Life, More Blessings'- Virat Kohli Receives Warm Wishes from Teammates

Former India skipper and one of the best cricketers in the world, Virat Kohli turned 34 today (November 5). Currently, Kohli and his teammates are in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

While he celebrated his birthday with the team at the hotel, his teammates also made sure to extend their wishes on social media. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a happy picture of the two and wrote, “Happy birthday bro ❤️ @imVkohli Wish you the best always ♾"

Dinesh Karthik, Indian team’s wicket-keeper and one of the finest finishers shared a special message for Kohli along with an image. Karthik tweeted, “He’s the one who believes when no one else does! A very happy birthday to you @imVkohli."

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer shared a fun picture where Kohli can be seen with an animated face which reflects of his fun and lively nature with the fellow teammates.

Some of the other cricketers also extended their wishes on his birthday. Here’s a look at a few of them:

Washington Sundar tweeted, “Many happy returns of the day, @imVkohli. Wishing you the best always "

Cheteshwar Pujara also wished Kohli with “a year full of success and happiness."

Amidst all this, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin informed the media during the press conference on Saturday (November 5) that the team celebrated Kohli’s birthday before going to the practice session. And, the same was seen in a video posted by the BCCI on their official Twitter handle. “Birthday celebrations ON in Australia. Happy birthday @imVkohli & @PaddyUpton1 #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup," the BCCI captioned it.

Team India are currently doing well in the T20 World Cup, sitting atop in the Super 12 Group B points table after winning matches against Pakistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh. They lost only one match against South Africa and in order to fix their spot in the semi-finals, they would need to win the match against Zimbabwe, scheduled on Sunday (November 6).

It’s a must win game for India because incase they don’t, then their chances would depend on net run-rate depending on the results from South Africa-Netherlands and Pakistan-Bangladesh matches, which are also scheduled on Sunday.

