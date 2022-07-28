More than Dozen from England Sign Up for CSA's Brand New T20 League, No Takers from Australia, New Zealand

Some major news now from South Africa. Days after a number of IPL owners bought franchisees in the brand new CSA T20 league, as many as 25 plus players have also sealed the deal in the newest franchise league in town. More than a dozen are from England, ten from West Indies and ten are from Sri Lanka, according to a report in Times of India.

The reports also confirms that no Australian player will be available as they will be handed new Big Bash League (BBL) contracts. In that case, someone will have to retire and turn free agent to pursue their interests.

Furthermore, Kiwi players, barring a few, will also stay away as New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is busy drafting recent contracts for his or her cricketers to stay dedicated to native First-Class cricket again residence.

The league will take place in February-March 2023, that is almost three months after the 2022 T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that some of the players may retire from the format after the global event, turning a free agent which means they would be available for the league.

Meanwhile, here are the names who have signed up for the tournament already:

Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills from England; Jason Holder, Alzari Joseph, Obed McCoy, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Harry Tector are among the many names already on board.

That is along with all the highest South African T20 cricketers who’re already on board for their very own ‘home’ league.

“Mumbai Indians have Kieron Pollard on board however it’s unclear if the Trinidadian will make himself out there for the league in South Africa or the UAE."

“The Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Sunil Narine and Andre Russell whereas GMR – the 50% proprietor of Delhi Capitals who has invested within the UAE league has signed up Shimron Hetmeyer and Rovman Powell," the report stated.

