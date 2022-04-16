‘Most impressive uncapped batter’: Twitter Lauds 'Most Underrated Cricketer'-Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram’s half-centuries guided Sunrisers Hyderabad in completing a clinical run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Men in Orange registered a seven-wicket win in the Indian Premier League on Friday. Tripathi’s blistering knock of 71 off 37 balls left cricket fans smitten. He charged spinner Varun Chakravarthy in his innings which included six sixes and four boundaries. Twitterati hailed the cricketer for his blistering knock.

SRH won the toss and opted to field first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. KKR top-order collapsed once again as both openers Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer were dismissed cheaply. Skipper Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine and Sheldon Jackson also endured failures with the willow. After a bunch of hiccups, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell did the repair work for KKR. Rana brought up his maiden half-century of the season as KKR were right back in the hunt. The baton was then passed onto Russell, who slammed an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls.

Chasing 175 runs, the Orange Army also got off to a dismal start. Upon sending back Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson, KKR looked firmly in command.

However, Tripathi and Markram’s batting exhibition turned the tables around. Tripathi brought up his fifty off just 21 balls and went on to score 71 in total. Riding on the efforts of the two batters, SRH achieved the total in 17.5 overs, clinching the contest by seven wickets. Notably, Tripathi was previously in KKR but the franchise showed no interest in acquiring the cricketer.

SRH’s victory and Tripathi smashing KKR bowlers out of the park led to a series of memes on Twitter. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan called Tripathi the “most impressive uncapped batter." In his tweet, he wrote, “Every year Rahul Tripathi comes to [IPL], does his job quietly but surely. Most impressive Uncapped batter."

Wasim Jaffer also shared a hilarious video to represent how Tripathi would have reacted after scoring a fifty against the franchise, who let him go.

“He is one of my favourite cricketers since his rising pune days," a fan wrote, while many called him “underrated."

After winning 3 of the 5 matches they have played, SRH is sitting at the 7th position in the points table, while KKR is on the fourth spot.

