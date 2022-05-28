'Most overrated team,' Royal Challengers Bangalore fans express their disappointment on social media

It has been the same old story for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season as well. The Faf du Plessis-led side somehow had managed to reach the knockout stage but eventually, they got eliminated from the 15th season of IPL after suffering a seven-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 on Friday.

On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise shared photos of the team. And in the caption, they wrote, “A team that stood by each other through thick and thin over the last 2 months. We will cherish every moment spent together and we can’t wait to get back together next year."

But fans and followers of the Bangalore team were understandably disappointed and could not control their emotions on social media. After their team’s elimination Bangalore fans started lambasting the team on social media. Some called Bangalore the most overrated team while few people thought that they were the chokers.

So far, Bangalore did manage to reach the finals thrice but unfortunately, they failed to lift the prestigious trophy even once.

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer who is known for his funny posts and hilarious comments also shared his reactions to Bangalore’s elimination. Jaffer posted a popular frame of a Bollywood movie on Twitter and in the caption he wrote, “RCB fans right now."

Coming back to the match, batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a big jolt in the second over as they lost Virat Kohli (7 runs off 8 balls). Rajat Patidar (58 runs off 42 balls) continued his terrific form as he scored a half-century to help Bangalore reach a respectable total of 157 runs losing eight wickets.

For Rajasthan, their pacers Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy picked up three wickets each.

In reply, Rajasthan’s opening batter Jos Buttler (106 not out off 60 balls) made the target look pretty simple as he smashed 10 boundaries and 6 sixes during his splendid knock. The Sanju Samson-led side eventually lost just three wickets and reached the target with 11 balls remaining.

In the final, Rajasthan will be taking on Gujarat Titans on Sunday (May 29) in Ahmedabad.

