Mount Maunganui Weather Update and Pitch Report, India vs New Zealand, T20I series: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Sunday’s IND vs NZ Second T20I match

After the washout of the series opener, India and New Zealand are set to lock horns at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Fans of both teams will be hoping to finally see some action and pray to the rain gods. The first of the three-match contest has to be abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

After a heartbreaking exit from the T20 World Cup in the semis, both India and New Zealand will be eager to make a strong comeback. The Indian team management has rested several senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In their absence, Hardik Pandya will lead the team whereas Rishabh Pant will serve as his deputy.

The Indian side has given opportunities to several youngsters including Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan and others. The challenge, however, won’t be easy for Hardik and co. as the Kiwis are a formidable opponent. And at home, they can be even more lethal.

The Kiwis will be desperate to leave their semi-final exit behind them and get on with the new season. The fierce pace attack of New Zealand will be put up with difficult questions before the young India batting line and it will be an exciting contest to watch. At home, New Zealand may have an extra advantage but the Indian team will be looking to give out their best and register a series win.

Weather Report

The second match of the T20I series between India and New Zealand will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 18. The weather on the day is forecast to be mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius. There is a good chance of rain playing a spoilsport during the match as there’s a 65 per cent probability of precipitation during the match time. The wind speed is predicted to be around 13 KM/hr with 83 per cent humidity.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval is a good track to bat on. It is expected to help the batters and with shorter boundaries, fans may get a chance to witness a run-fest in the second T20I. However, the pitch may offer something to fast bowlers at the start of the game with some help from the possible overcast conditions.

India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

