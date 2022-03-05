Mount Maunganui Weather Update, India vs Pakistan: Forecast For March 6, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Bitter rivals India Women and Pakistan Women will cross swords on Sunday during the fourth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The game is scheduled to take place at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval stadium and is slated to begin at 6:30 am (IST).

The Women in Blue will head into the colossal event after losing the five-match ODI series against New Zealand 1-4. However, Team India won back-to-back warm-up games against South Africa Women and West Indies Women, and will be confident to record a victory here. India’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s return to form is another positive for the Mithali Raj-led outfit. They finished as runner-up during the previous edition of the tournament. India were beaten by nine runs at the hands of England Women during the 2017 WC final at Lord’s.

This is India’s 10th appearance in the marquee event but they are yet to win the prestigious title. Pakistan Women have also won their two warm-up fixtures against New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women, and will be raring to put up a brave performance when they meet the neighbouring country over the weekend. This is Pakistan’s fifth appearance in the ODI Women’s World Cup but are yet to qualify for the semi-final round of the tournament.

Pakistan’s best performance in the competition came in 2009 when they finished fifth.

Have a look at the weather report of Mount Maunganui for Sunday:

There’s 20 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday and the humidity will be around 69 percent. The temperature will hover over 17 to 22 degrees Celsius while the wind speed is expected to be around 19 km/h.

PAK-W vs IND-W Probable XIs

Pakistan Women Probable Playing XI: M Ali (wk), S Nawaz, J Khan, N Khan, O Sohail, N Dar, A Riaz, B Maroof, D Baig, A Amin, N Sandhu

India Women Possible Playing XI: R Ghosh (wk), T Bhatia, S Mandhana, M Raj, S Verma, D Sharma, H Kaur, R Gayakwad, J Goswami, P Yadav, P Vastrakar

