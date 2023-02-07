MP vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal: Madhya Pradesh are all set to play against Bengal in the first semi-final match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore from Wednesday. The two teams have enjoyed similar outings in the tournament so far.

The Bengal cricket team were a part of Elite Group A in the league round. With four wins, one loss, and two tie matches, the team finished at the top of the points table. In the quarter-final match, they scored a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Jharkhand.

As far as Madhya Pradesh are concerned, they won five of their seven league games to top the Elite Group D standings. The team faced Andhra in their quarter-final game. It was a brilliant bowling performance from Madhya Pradesh as they won by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal, here is everything you need to know:

MP vs BEN Telecast

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

MP vs BEN Live Streaming

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

MP vs BEN Match Details

MP vs BEN match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore at 9:30 AM IST on February 8, Wednesday.

MP vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aditya Shrivastava

Vice-Captain - Rajat Patidar

Suggested Playing XI for MP vs BEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abishek Porel, Himanshu Mantri

Batters: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rajat Patidar, Manoj Tiwary, Aditya Shrivastava

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel

MP vs BEN Probable XIs:

Madhya Pradesh: Gaurav Yadav, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma

Bengal: Ishan Porel, Kazi Saifi, Manoj Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel (wk), Akash Deep, Akash Ghatak, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar

