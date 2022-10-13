MP vs UT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match between Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Madhya Pradesh will face Uttarakhand in the upcoming Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Both the teams are doing well in the league with a win and a loss each.

Madhya Pradesh are coming into the Friday game after losing their last match to Mumbai by eight wickets. The bowlers failed to defend a score of 182 runs as Mumbai won the game in 17 overs. Meanwhile, the form of Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer were the biggest positives for the team. Patidar smacked 67 runs off 35 balls while Iyer added 57 runs to the scoreboard.

Uttarakhand also failed to make an impact in their last game. The team lost to Assam by seven wickets following a poor batting performance. They scored only 144 runs. Piyush Joshi was the top-scorer for the team with 43 runs. Uttarakhand will be hoping for good performances from their top order comprising Avneesh Sudha, Jiwanjot Singh and Aditya Tare.

Ahead of the match between Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, here is everything you need to know:

MP vs UT Telecast

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

MP vs UT Live Streaming

The match between the two sides will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

MP vs UT Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 9:00 AM IST on October 14, Friday.

MP vs UT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dikshanshu Negi

Vice-Captain - Venkatesh Iyer

Suggested Playing XI for MP vs UT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aditya Tare, Kuldeep Gehi

Batters: Rajat Patidar, Jiwanjot Singh, Piyush Joshi, Siddharth Patidar

All-rounders: Dikshanshu Negi, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Akash Madhwal, K Kartikeya, Agrim Tiwari

MP vs UT Probable XIs:

Madhya Pradesh: PM Datey, Venkatesh Iyer, PM Sahani, AS Kushwah, Shubham Sharma, AR Shrivastava, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Gehi, Siddharth Patidar, Ashwin Das, K Kartikeya

Uttarakhand: Aditya Tare, Agrim Tiwari, Vijay Sharma, Akash Madhwal, Jiwanjot Singh, Dikshanshu Negi, Piyush Joshi, Swapnil Singh, Sanyam Arora, Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela

