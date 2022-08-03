'Mr. 360°': Twitteratis Applaud Suryakumar Yadav For His Match-Winning Knock

India batter Suryakumar Yadav exhibited a splendid show of his incredible hitting skills with a magnificent knock of 76 off 44 balls. With Yadav’s classic batting, India registered an easy seven-wicket win against the West Indies in the third T20I on Tuesday (Aug 2).

West Indies had put 164 runs for chase and the road ahead seemed a bit tricky for India. In the history of Warner Park ground, more than 147 runs had never been chased in a T20I but soon, SKY decided to alter that script with an amazing knock including eight fours and four sixes.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Advertisement

India chased the 165-run target in just 19 overs. On the other end, Shreyas Iyer (24 off 26 balls) complemented Yadav as they both managed a run-stand of 86. Yadav and Iyer made the target look very easy even on a surface which didn’t look batting-friendly at all during the first part of the game.

After Yadav’s match-winning knock, Twitter got flooded with appreciation posts for him. Here’s a look how cricket fraternity and his fans celebrated his innings:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav’s 76 Helps India Take 2-1 Series Lead

SKY’s fans quickly grabbed the opportunity to congratulate him in various ways. Here’s our pick of the lot

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yadav was seen in a different form with his 360 degree efforts which projected his flexibility, skill and hand-eye coordination, all in one go. During his innings, he played one picture-perfect lofted six over extra cover off Alzarri Joseph, which has now become an internet sensation. He showcased magnificent flexibility as he held his pose for several seconds after the execution.

However, he got dismissed in the 15th over when India needed over 30 runs to win. But, Rishabh Pant took the charge of the match with his unbeaten 33 run-knock off 26 balls, providing finishing touches.

ALSO READ: “Hopefully, It Should Be…": Rohit Sharma Gives Injury Update After Retiring Hurt

After India captain, Rohit Sharma won a good toss and opted to field, his bowling unit managed to restrict the Windies to 164 even when at a point they were looking unstoppable.

The skipper credited the win to bowlers for their disciplined performance and Yadav for his incredible batting show.

Yadav also bagged “Player of the Match" Award for his match-winning innings.

India have now taken 2-1 lead in the five-match series and will be seen in USA as the cricket caravan is moving to Florida for the last two games of the series.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here