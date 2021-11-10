MR vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Montcada Royal and Fateh:Montcada Royal will be crossing swords with Fateh in the 20th match of the ECS Barcelona 2021. The encounter will be hosted at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST on November 11, Thursday. Montcada Royal and Fateh are sailing in the same boat in the ECS Barcelona 2021. The two teams have secured victory in just one out of four league matches so far.

Montcada Royal are reeling at sixth place in the standings with three points to their name. In their last outing, they registered a defeat at the hands of the Hawks by four wickets. It was the batting unit that disappointed the most as they could score only 77 runs while batting first.

Fateh, on the other hand, finally returned to the winning ways in their last match after losing three games on a trot. The team defeated Hira Sabadell in a nail-biting thriller by just one wicket. The team will be hoping to carry forward the momentum to climb up the standings.

>Ahead of the match between Montcada Royal and Fateh; here is everything you need to know:

>MR vs FTH Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Montcada Royal vs Fateh match in India

>MR vs FTH Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Montcada Royal vs Fateh encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>MR vs FTH Match Details

Montcada Royal will be playing against Fateh at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST on November 11, Thursday.

>MR vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Saqib Muhammad

Vice-Captain- Kuldeep Singh

>Suggested Playing XI for MR vs FTH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kashif Shafi, Harjinder Singh

Batters: Jubed Miah, Saqib Muhammad, Asad Afzaal

All-rounders: Hamza Saleem, Sofiqul Islam, Kuldeep Singh

Bowlers: Manjinder Singh, Randip Singh, Junaid Ali

>MR vs FTH Probable XIs:

Montcada Royal: Ghulam Sabbar (C), Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Kashif Shafi, Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Naeem, Zeb Ali, Jahanzaib Asghar, Kamran Muhamad, Junaid Ali, Asad Afzaal, Owais Nazir

Fateh: Hargurjit Singh, Randip Singh, Faheem Ali, Manjinder Singh (c), Kuldeep Singh, Naghman Hussain, Harjinder Singh(wk), Davinder Singh Kaur, Saqib Muhammad, Sofiqul Islam, Jubed Miah

