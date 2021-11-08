>MR vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Montcada Royal and Punjab Warriors: Montcada Royal will be playing their third match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 on Monday as they will be squaring off against Punjab Warriors. The encounter will be hosted at the Videres Cricket Ground at 9:30 PM IST on November 08, Monday.

Montcada Royal are yet to taste success in the T10 Championship. The team’s first game was canceled due to rain while they lost their next encounter against Catalunya Tigers by nine wickets. With just one point under their belt, Montcada are reeling at the second-last place in the points table.

Punjab Warriors, on the other hand, managed to put themselves in trouble early in the competition. The team lost their first two games against Hira Sabadell and Gracia by four and 90 runs, respectively. Their third game in the league finally saw them opening their account as they outclassed Hawks by seven wickets. Punjab will be hoping to carry forward the momentum in the competition.

>Ahead of the match between Montcada Royal and Punjab Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>MR vs PUW Telecast

The Montcada Royal vs Punjab Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

>MR vs PUW Live Streaming

Montcada Royal vs Punjab Warriors match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>MR vs PUW Match Details

The 15th match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 will see Montcada Royal playing against Punjab Warriors at the Videres Cricket Ground at 9:30 PM IST on November 08, Monday.

>MR vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Mohsin Ali

>Vice-captain: Muhammad Naeem

>Suggested Playing XI for MR vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Tejpal Singh

>Batters: Muhammad Naeem, Sarfraz Anwar, Bikramjit Singh

>All-rounders: Mohsin Ali, Hamza Saleem, Farrukh Sohail, MD Umar Waqas

>Bowlers: Palwinder Singh, Muhammad Asif, Gurjit Singh

>MR vs PUW Probable XIs

>Montcada Royal: Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Naeem (c), MD Umar Waqas, Farrukh Sohail, Kashif Shafi (wk), Adeel Raja, Aamir Shahzad, Muhammad Asif, Sarfraz Anwar, Arif Majeed, Ibrar Hussain

>Punjab Warriors: Tejpal Singh, Gurjit Singh (c), Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Paramvir Singh, Palwinder Singh, Tarandeep Singh, Paramjit Singh, Jagdeep Singh (wk), Manpreet Singh

