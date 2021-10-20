>MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match between Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Melbourne Renegades Women will be up against Adelaide Strikers Women in the eighth match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2021) on Wednesday, October 20. The match between MR-W vs AS-W will be held at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and it will begin at 07:55 am (IST).

Both sides won their respective opening fixtures in the ongoing seventh edition of the WBBL 2021. The Renegades Women won their opening game by six wickets against Hobart Hurricanes counterparts on Saturday. Whereas, the Strikers Women won theirs by a 30-runs against Sydney Thunder Women in Saturday’s doubleheader.

Here are all the details about today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Adelaide Strikers Women:

>MR-W vs AS-W Telecast

The match between Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women will be televised on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India.

>MR-W vs AS-W Live Streaming

The match between Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app in India.

>MR-W vs AS-W Match Details

The eighth match of the WBBL 2021 between Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women will be played on Wednesday, October 20 at the Bellerive Oval, in Hobart. The game will commence at 07:55 am (IST).

>MR-W vs AS-W captain, vice-captain:

>Captain: Dane van Niekerk

>Vice-Captain: Laura Wolvaardt

>MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Wicketkeeper: Tegan McPharlin

>Batters: Courtney Webb, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Jess Duffin

>All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Tahlia McGrath, Dane van Niekerk

>Bowlers: Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Sarah Coyte

>MR-W vs AS-W probable playing XI

>Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophie Molineux (C), Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Evelyn Jones, Jess Duffin, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley (WK), Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling

>Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (C), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown

