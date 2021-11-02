>MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Perth Scorchers Women: The 30th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 will see Melbourne Renegades Women squaring off against Perth Scorchers Women. The WACA Ground in Perth will host the much-anticipated game of cricket on November 03, Wednesday at 11:20 AM IST.

Melbourne Renegades Women have proved themselves as the best team of the WBBL 2021 so far. The franchise has delivered some stellar performances to occupy the first position. The team has won five out of their seven league matches while losing just one game.

Perth Scorchers Women, on the other hand, need to pull their socks up to cause a turnaround in the competition. The team is reeling at the fifth spot with three victories and two losses from six league matches.

Notably, this will be the second time that the two teams will be going up against each other. The first match between the two sides was washed out without even a ball being bowled due to persistent rainfall in Launceston.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Perth Scorchers Women; here is everything you need to know:

MR-W vs PS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women game in India.

MR-W vs PS-W Live Streaming

The match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

MR-W vs PS-W Match Details

Melbourne Renegades Women will face Perth Scorchers Women at the WACA Ground in Perth at 11:20 AM IST on November 03, Wednesday.

MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain- Chamari Atapattu

Suggested Playing XI for MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney

Batters: Chamari Atapattu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Harmanpreet Kaur, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Ellie Falconer, Lilly Mills

MR-W vs PS-W Probable XIs:

Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Devine, Chamari Atapattu, Beth Mooney(wk), Samantha Betts, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills

Perth Scorchers Women: Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Carly Leeson, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophie Molineux, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling, Evelyn Jones, Jess Duffin, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley(wk)

