>MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Sixers Women: Melbourne Renegades Women will be crossing swords against Sydney Sixers Women in the 21st match of the 2021 edition of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Sixers Women are experiencing contrasting rides in the T20 Championship so far.

Melbourne Renegades Women are currently second in the T20 Championship. The team has secured three wins while losing two matches. Renegades’ last victory in the T20 league came against Sydney Thunder Women by nine runs. Jemimah Rodrigues had taken her team home in a crucial game by playing an impressive knock of 75 runs.

Sydney Sixers Women, on the other hand, are reeling at the second-last place with two victories and two losses to their name. Sydney Sixers’ last match was against Melbourne Renegades Women. The team didn’t enjoy a good outing against Melbourne as they ended up on the losing side by seven wickets.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Sixers Women; here is everything you need to know:

>MR-W vs SS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women game in India.

>MR-W vs SS-W Live Streaming

The match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

>MR-W vs SS-W Match Details

Melbourne Renegades Women will face Sydney Sixers Women at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth at 07:55 AM IST on October 30, Saturday.

>MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sophie Molineux

Vice-Captain- Jemimah Rodrigues

>Suggested Playing XI for MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Harmanpreet Kaur, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Ellie Falconer, Stella Campbell

>MR-W vs SS-W Probable XIs:

Melbourne Renegades Women: Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy (wk), Radha Yadav, Stella Campbell, Jade Allen, Claire Moore, Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Maitlan Brown

Sydney Sixers Women: Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Holly Ferling, Evelyn Jones, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley(wk), Carly Leeson, Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellie Falconer

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here