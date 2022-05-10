MRS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Mos Repos Stars and Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: In the first Group B fixture of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Mos Repos Stars will have a face-off with Central Castries Mindoo Heritage. Both the teams will be playing their first game at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet on Tuesday and will be thus unaware of the playing conditions.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Mos Repos Stars enter the T10 tournament as one of the favourites. They have an experienced line-up with players like Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin, Christian Charlery, Craig Emmanuel, and Rohan Lesmond. MRS did well in the last season as they reached the playoffs. However, the team was ruled out after losing to Micoud Eagles in the semi-final by nine wickets.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage underwent a poor run last season. The team won just one of five league matches. Central Castries have a younger squad for this season. Their key players are Alleyn Prospere and Tyler Sookwa.

Ahead of the match between Mos Repos Stars and Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, here is everything you need to know:

MRS vs CCMH Telecast

Mos Repos Stars vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage game will not be telecast in India.

MRS vs CCMH Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MRS vs CCMH Match Details

The Mos Repos Stars vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage fixture will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 9:15 PM IST on May 10, Tuesday.

MRS vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Christian Charlery

Vice-Captain - Craig Emmanuel

Suggested Playing XI for MRS vs CCMH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sabinus Emmanuel

Batters: Jamal James, Christian Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Rohan Lesmond

All-rounders: Alleyn Prospere, Tyler Sookwa, Craig Emmanuel

Bowlers: Kyle Adonis, Jemmi Mauricette, Jamal Lesmond

MRS vs CCMH Probable XIs:

Mos Repos Stars: Kurnan Henry, Kevin Augustin, Christian Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Sadrack Descartes, Kean Gaston, Jamal James, Jamal Lesmond, Dichege Henry, Sabinus Emmanuel(wk), Craig Emmanuel

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Kyle Adonis, Stephen Naitram(wk), Gaspard Prospere, Tyler Sookwa, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Keygan Arnold, Kerric Victor, Jemmi Mauricette, Dwight Thomas, Mc Kenny Clarke

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here