MS Dhoni And Sakshi Celebrate Christmas With Rishabh Pant and Others In Dubai

Guess who joined former India skipper MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh at their Christmas celebrations in Dubai? None other than wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

On Tuesday, Sakshi shared a photo on Instagram in which the two cricketers can be seen spending some quality time in the company of some close friends. “To many more EPIC nights," the post was captioned.

The Instagram post went viral in no time and it has so far garnered more than 1 lakh likes. Social media users expressed their love for both Dhoni and Pant in the comments section. One Instagram user felt lucky enough to see Dhoni. “A little glimpse of MS Dhoni. Seriously made my day," the comment read.

Another person was eager to meet Dhoni and asked, “I am also in Dubai. Is there any chance of meeting Dhoni sir? Ma’am please reply."

One social media user praised Pant and wrote, “Pant doing really well as a wicketkeeper for India. The reason is he never left Mahi [MS Dhoni] bhai."

Dhoni was last seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 during a match against Rajasthan Royals. The World Cup-winning skipper had relinquished the captaincy duties of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 season. However, Dhoni was brought back as the Chennai captain after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from skipper’s role midway through the IPL. Chennai failed to do anything impressive in last season’s IPL as the four-time winners finished the competition at the ninth spot. Chennai could only manage to claim eight points from 14 matches.

And Chennai fans are now eagerly waiting to watch Dhoni’s power-packed performance at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium as the IPL is all set to return to its original home-away format from next year.

The Chennai-based franchise has now roped in seven new players ahead of the 2023 season. England’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes was signed by Chennai for Rs 16.25 crore. Stokes became the third-most expensive player in the history of IPL.

Meanwhile, Pant, after the completion of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, did not waste much time and flew off to Dubai to take part in the Boxing Day celebrations. The 25-year-old recently played a brilliant knock of 93 in the second Test as India clinched a three-wicket win over Bangladesh.

