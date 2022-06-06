South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius shared his experience of batting alongside legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the recently concluded IPL 2022. Pretorius, who was playing in his debut season, got chances to bat alongside Dhoni on a couple of occasions as he shared what he learnt from one of the best finishers of the game.

The Proteas all-rounder didn’t get many opportunities but he enjoyed batting alongside Dhoni and learnt a lot from him.

Also Read | If You’re a Big Name, Then You Should Play Cricket Like That: Kapil Slams Rahul, Rohit And Kohli’s Batting Approach in T20

Advertisement

“Playing my first IPL was a great experience. It was one of my bucket list items and that too to get the opportunity to play for CSK, one of the most successful franchises. I enjoyed every moment of it. You get a lot of responsibility as a player.

The allrounder said that he would try to inculcate the legendary Dhoni’s calmness and self-belief in his game.

“I really enjoyed playing under Dhoni as well and batting with him, seeing the brand value he has in India just shows how big he is and what he has done for the sport in this country. It was awesome being a part of that," the 33-year-old said.

“The biggest thing that I have learnt from him is how calm he is at the crease, the way he takes the pressure off himself and tries to put it on to the bowler.

Advertisement

Pretorius played just six matches, scoring 44 runs and claiming six wickets with best bowling figures of 2 for 30.

He further hailed the four-time IPL winning captain and said that Dhoni doesn’t get too excited despite knowing that the pressure is on the bowlers in the fag end of the innings.

“He made me realise that at the death it’s actually the bowlers who are under pressure. It was a fresh mindset and also he doesn’t get too excited and is always optimistic.

Advertisement

“He believes he can do anything and I am going to try to bring his calmness and self-belief into my game," Pretorius added.

Also Read | Rohit, Kohli and Pujara Got to Find The Touch to Give India a Chance Against England: Brad Hogg

Advertisement

Asked about the series against India, Pretorius said it is a great opportunity for some South African players to cement their places in the national team ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. It would also be great to know (the strengths and weakness) of the Indian team going into the World Cup.

“A strong performance in this series is key for players keeping the T20 World Cup in mind. India is a strong T20 side and if we do well in this series, we can consider ourselves as strong contender," he said.

“Performances in this series is going to go far to secure a spot in the World Cup.

Advertisement

Pretorius is targeting the series to establish himself as one of the best all-rounders in world cricket.

“You test yourself as a player against some of the best T20 players of the world. Personally, I want to push myself and make a good impact for the team. From a personal note, I want to win the series going into the World Cup.

“I want to establish myself as a leading T20 all-rounder in this series going into the T20 World Cup," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here