Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed that former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed immense confidence in him in his third match itself. Hardik shared great camaraderie with Dhoni both on and off the field as the Baroda cricketer made his international debut under the wicketkeeper’s leadership.

Pandya has often referred to Dhoni as his elder brother and credited him for his success at the international level.

In a podcast with SGTV, Pandya recalled his debut where he leaked 19 runs in his first international over and revealed that how then skipper Dhoni helped him remain calm by showing trust.

“When I joined the Indian team, I saw guys whom I had seen growing up – Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra. Even before I played for India, they were the stars. For me, when I went there it was a big thing. So obviously the kind of debut I had – I think I am the first cricketer who had gone for 21 runs (19 runs) in his first over – I genuinely felt that ok, this might be my last over. But I was very blessed and lucky to play under Mahi bhai who showed a lot of trust in us which has helped us reach where we did," Hardik told SGTV podcast.

The 28-year-old further walked down the memory lane and said that Dhoni told him that he will get a place in the World Cup team on his third game itself.

“Just after the third game of my international career, Mahi bhai told me you will be in the World Cup team. So for me, to play World Cup or to get to know that in the third game I just got to know about this. I did not even bat in that game but he assured me that you have expressed yourself. Yeah, it was just a dream come true," he added.

The flamboyant all-rounder has become an integral part of India’s limited-overs set-up as he has played 63 ODIs and 54 T20Is so far.

Pandya has already represented in the 2016 and 2021 T20 World Cups and 2019 ODI World Cup. While he recently led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL title on their debut season.

