MS Dhoni Checks Into a Chennai Hotel Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has arrived in Chennai weeks ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Dhoni, who was one of the four players that Chennai Super Kings retained, is in the city to take part in the franchise’s discussions to finalise their strategy for the auction set to be held in Bengaluru next month.

CSK retained Dhoni, Ravinra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali while releasing the rest of the players as per the guidelines. A mega two-day auction, to be held on February 12 and 13, is being held this year after two new franchises have joined the IPL hold.

The two franchises will be based out of Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Both the teams have announced their initial signings.

KL Rahul has been appointed captain of the Lucknow franchise and will have Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis for company. On the other hand, allrounder Hardik Pandya will lead the Ahmedabad franchise and has been joined by Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan.

CSK had a torrid time during IPL 2021 as they finished seventh in the standings, failing to qualify for the first time in their history. However, they bounced back in style last season, beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final to lift their fourth IPL title.

There were speculations back then whether it’s the last time Dhoni has played in IPL but the captain made a cheeky remark saying ‘I still haven’t left’. And later in 2021, he was retained by CSK which confirmed he’ll be part of the fifteenth season as well.

CSK retained allrounder Jadeja for Rs 16 crore, Dhoni for Rs 12 crore. England allrounder Moeen was retained for Rs 8 crore while top-order batter Gaikwad bagged Rs 6 crore.

