Batting superstar Chris Gayle was spotted with legendary Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2023.

The self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’ dropped photos from this special meeting with the former India skipper on social media.

In the pictures, the two superstars can be seen giving a side hug to each other during what appears to be a fun-filled meeting. It is being reported that the two met for a promotional photoshoot.

“Long live the legends, MS Dhoni," Gayle captioned the photos on Instagram.

Needless to say, the images went viral in no time as the post has so far garnered more than four lakh likes on Instagram. Fans and followers of the game were excited to see Dhoni and Gayle in the same frame.

One Instagram user wrote, “Destruction in single frame."

Another person voiced a similar opinion and commented, “One is opening destroyer and another one is a finishing destroyer."

One social media user quite aptly pointed out, “This combo is a nightmare for every bowler."

Another person branded Dhoni as the ‘legend.’ “Mahi Bhai always a legend," the comment read.

A certain Instagram user wrote, “My favourite cricketers in one picture."

Dhoni had also recently met former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in Mumbai.

Dhoni has already started his preparations for the next season of the IPL. expected to be the final of his playing career.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain relinquished the leadership duties of Chennai ahead of the IPL 2022 edition. However, midway through the campaign, Dhoni took over the reins again after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down following a horrible start.

The four-time IPL winners still finished season at the ninth spot. They could only manage to clinch eight points from 14 matches.

Chennai fans will now be desperately waiting to experience Dhoni’s blistering performance at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium as the IPL is all set to bring back its the home and away format.

