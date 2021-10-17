MS Dhoni Completes Transition from CSK As India Begin Practice for T20 World Cup 2021

The Indian Cricket Team has begun practicing in UAE ahead of the all important ICC T20 World Cup. Above all, Dhoni the new mentor was also seen having a chat with team support staff including Ravi Shastri. India will take on Australia and England in the two warm-up games. Dhoni made a quick transition especially in the last 48 hours he not only led CSK to the trophy, he has quickly moved in from the IPL bubble to Team India bio bubble.

Advertisement

In pics shared by BCCI, Dhoni can be seen having a chat with India support staff: Head Coach Ravi Shastri, batting and bowling coach Vikram Rathour and Bharat Arun, respectively. Dhoni has led CSK for more than a decade and his experience will come in handy when it comes to plugging the loopholes in current setup.

Ahead of the warm up game, India will have a lot of things to answer. All-rounder Hardik Pandya’s form and few batting slots will be foremost on captain Virat Kohli’s mind as India look to make the most of two T20 World Cup warm-up matches starting with a game against England on Monday. With all the Indian players coming straight from the recently-concluded IPL, match practice isn’t a problem for Kohli and his men but getting the perfect combination on the park before the high-profile opening game against Pakistan on October 24 is a priority.

Against England and the Wednesday’s game versus Australia, the Indian team management would look to give the players who are still not automatic choices in the playing XI, more overs to bat or bowl to get a better idea about their current form. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma is a certainty at the top but it would be a tough choice between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul as his opening partner.

>(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here