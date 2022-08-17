'MS Dhoni For Sure': Talented Cricketer Reveals Legendary India Captain is Among His Favourite Sportspersons

With just a day remaining for India’s short tour of Zimbabwe to kick-off, the BCCI on Wednesday shared an entertaining video of talented wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in which he answers a series of questions ranging from his nickname to favourite food to sporting personalities.

Samson is currently in Harare as part of India’s ODI squad, led by KL Rahul woth the tourists taking part in a three-match series. All three matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Samson took some time out of his practice session and revealed few interesting details from his personal life.

The first question he responded to was about his nickname which isn’t widely known. “Bappu," he replied.

Among the dozens of questions thrown at him, one that caught the attention was his favourite sports personality. He did hesitate a bit before saying, “There are many, Of course, there are many whom we have played with. One is MS Dhoni for sure."

Cricketers, like other athletes, have to follow a strict diet and hence have to forego of their favourite food items. And what is Samson missing?

“Of course, I do enjoy chocolates which I avoid just before the tour and during the tour and I also love eating lots of things that my mom cooks but I can’t have them right now," Samson said with a big smile.

Yes, he was also asked the red-hot question: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

“A bit of both but I slide a bit more towards Messi," Samson cleared his loyalties.

Samson doesn’t seem a big fan of Super-Over but “loves last-ball finishes".

He also wishes to have one superpower: “Visiting places within seconds and then vanish."

And one Instagram feed he tends to enjoy the most?

“Of course, our superstar Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal," he said.

Hard to argue with that.

