MS Dhoni gets back 2011 hairstyle, urges Team India to clinch T20 World Cup

Indian cricket team, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, won the World Cup in 2011. Dhoni might not be associated with Team India currently but the former India skipper is trying his best to help his side in winning the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia this year. Dhoni, in a promotional video, has announced that he is going to re-introduce his 2011 World Cup hairstyle in order to appear as a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The former World Cup-winning skipper shared the video on his Facebook page, in which he is seen sitting in a saloon. In the video, Dhoni could be heard urging the hair stylist to bring back his 2011 hairstyle.

Dhoni’s experimentation with his hairstyle is not something new. The Ranchi-born cricketer mesmerised fans with his sublime batting and astute leadership qualities but his hairstyles grabbed as much as attention as his on-field performance.

Dhoni had led India to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2007. And his long hair had become a big talking point then. Later, he got a haircut during the 2011 World Cup. Though, he soon went bald and shaved off his head after the World Cup triumph in 2011.

Dhoni had handled the responsibilities of Team India’s mentor at the last T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates back in 2021. However, his stint with the Indian cricket team in the new role did not turn out to be a remarkable one. The Virat Kohli-led side lost two back-to-back matches against Pakistan and New Zealand at the group stage. They did win against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland but it was certainly not enough to avoid a group stage exit.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team are set to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign with an electrifying clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. Team India have been placed in Group 2, along with Bangladesh, South Africa and Pakistan. In, their next encounter, India will be up against the Proteas on October 30.India and Bangladesh will face each other on October 2.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, India will be involved in two practice matches against New Zealand Australia.

