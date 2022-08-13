'MS Dhoni Has to Retire First': BCCI Won't Allow Any Contracted Indian Cricketer to Take Part in Overseas Leagues, Even as a Mentor

Despite a host of IPL franchise owners buying teams in the upcoming T20 tournaments to be based out of South Africa and UAE, the BCCI will not change its policy to restrict the involvement of Indian players in overseas leagues. As per the current policy of the BCCI, any contracted India cricketer will have to retire and cut all ties with the board before getting involved in any overseas league.

The owners of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, , Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have bought teams in in South Africa T20 league. On the other hand, MI , DC and KKR have teams in UAE’s International T20 League.

“It’s clear, no Indian player including domestic players can take part in any other league until he is retired from all forms of the game. If any player wants to take part in these upcoming leagues he can only do so when he cuts off all ties with the BCCI," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The restriction is not just limited to playing though.

If CSK decide to utilise the services of MS Dhoni as a mentor, they won’t be allowed to do so unless the legendary captain announces retirement from IPL first.

“Then he can’t play IPL for CSK. He has to retire here first," the BCCI official said.

The debate over participation of Indian players in T20 leagues organised by other cricket boards has been ignited after Australia great Adam Gilchrist said he has never gotten an open answer behind the practice.

“I’m not criticising the IPL, but why won’t Indian players come and play in the Big Bash league? I’ve never had an open and honest answer: Why are some leagues accessing every player in the world? No Indian player plays in any other T20 league," Gilchrist had said.

In a sharp retort, legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar alleged the ‘old powers’ have a problem when BCCI is trying to protect its cricket.

“Some overseas former players have said that the Indian players should be allowed to play the Big Bash or the Hundred. They are concerned about their cricket, which is totally understandable. But when Indian cricket looks to protect its cricket by ensuring that their players stay fresh for their matches and thus restricting them from playing overseas, that is not acceptable to the guys from the ‘old powers,’ Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

