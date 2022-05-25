'MS Dhoni is an Enigma And Like Sachin Tendulkar he is One in a Billion': Former Team India Trainer

Former Team India trainer Ramji Srinivasan heaped huge praises on the former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and called him one in a billion product like batting great Sachin Tendulkar. Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket to win all three limited-overs ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy. Even at the age of 40, Dhoni has displayed great fitness in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League where he led Chennai Super Kings after taking over the charge from Ravindra Jadeja midseason.

The veteran wicketkeeper played a couple of crucial knocks for CSK this season and has already announced that he will return to play for the Yellow Army again next season.

Srinivasan, who has worked with Dhoni closely, said talked about the veteran wicketkeeper’s reflexes and compared him with an F1 driver while he said that he has a mind like a 5-star general.

“MSD is an enigma and like Sachin Tendulkar, is one in a billion product. He does what suits him, be it strength work, agility, speed or hybrid work. He has his own protocols in place, which suits him. He has amazing reflex like a Formula One driver and with a mind like 5-star General. Very few can match MSD fitness when they reach that age," Srinivasan told the New Indian Express.

Srinivasan was Team India’s trainer during the 2011 World Cup campaign as he revealed that the players were prepared for the tournament a year before both mentally and physically.

“We were the only team where the players never missed a match due to any injuries. The players prepared one year ahead. They were all both mentally and physically prepared. I would say each and every player took individual responsibility to keep themselves fit and I, as a Strength & Conditioning (S&C) professional, never pushed them beyond their capacity," he added.

Earlier, during the toss of CSK’s last match of IPL 2022, Dhoni confirmed he will return next season.

“Well, I think definitely. And it’s a simple reason – It will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. It won’t be nice to CSK fans. Also, hopefully next year teams will be travelling so it will be a thank you to the different venues where we will be playing," Dhoni said.

